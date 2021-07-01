ABC-7 First Alert Continues: Expect some storms again Friday PM

Forecast

A very moist airmass remains in place across the Borderland. With the help of some sunshine here and there expect another round of some storms Friday afternoon and evening. I don't expect it to be as active as Thursday but we could get a storm here and there.

The storms that hit Thursday afternoon and evening dropped around 1-2" in central El Paso - in and around Mc Kelligon Canyon with area flooding that hit parts of the east and NE sides of town.

Storms will continue for the weekend as well so watch those outdoor activities, especially later in the day.