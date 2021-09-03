StormTRACK Weather: Thunderstorms possible Friday

Forecast

Good Morning, happy Friday! I hope you are enjoying your day so far. Here's what your this afternoon forecast entails, scattered mountain and isolated storms are expected. There will be a 20% chance of showers tonight if you have dinner plans or heading to any Friday night football games. If you are playing a weekend getaway to Ruidoso or Cloudcroft the area mountains have the best chances for storms and heavy rain heavy. Temperatures will be below normal in the low 90s winds will be light outside of storms or storm outflows. For those of you that have the day off on Labor Day, there will be a 10 to 20% chance of showers the rest of the week will be dry.