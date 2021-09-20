StormTRACK Weather: Strong cold front brings a drop in temperatures, Tuesday

Forecast

Good morning! I hope you enjoyed the weekend. If you thought it was hot this weekend you're right. Temperatures soared with El Paso tied with the previous record high temperatures of 97 degrees which was set in 1980. Anticipate another hot day with near-record high temperatures before the arrival of a cold-front. By tomorrow morning a back-door cold front will move into the area dropping temperatures to the 80s. Winds will increase but the strongest winds will impact the west slopes. 95 degrees will be the high today for El Paso, 93 degrees in Las Cruces with windy conditions.