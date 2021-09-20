Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 8:07 AM
Published 7:34 AM

StormTRACK Weather: Strong cold front brings a drop in temperatures, Tuesday

Eddie Corral Mesilla
Eddie Corral
Cynthia Rod
Cynthia Rod
Carlos Robledo 92021
Carlos Robledo
Hector Montes 92021
Hector Montes
Andy Truett 92021
Andy Truett

Good morning! I hope you enjoyed the weekend. If you thought it was hot this weekend you're right. Temperatures soared with El Paso tied with the previous record high temperatures of 97 degrees which was set in 1980. Anticipate another hot day with near-record high temperatures before the arrival of a cold-front. By tomorrow morning a back-door cold front will move into the area dropping temperatures to the 80s. Winds will increase but the strongest winds will impact the west slopes. 95 degrees will be the high today for El Paso, 93 degrees in Las Cruces with windy conditions.

Video
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content