StormTRACK Weather: Shower and storm chances return this weekend

Forecast

Good Morning! Rain chances are back just in time for weekend outdoor festivities. Today temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, but we will see an increase in clouds. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms west with southeast at 5 to 10 mph. This weekend another disturbance moves in bringing a 20 percent chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. At this point, I don't think the showers will impact the UTEP Miners football game or the NMSU homecoming game. Temperatures will sit in the low 80s and upper 70s at kick-off.