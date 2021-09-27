Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:21 AM
Published 7:16 AM

StormTRACK Weather: Rain and th-storm chances continue, cooler by the end of the week

Good Morning! Showers and storms hit parts of the region overnight, the active weather pattern will continue this week. Rain chances remain in place across the
mountain areas today and tomorrow before we dry out on Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Widespread rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday
as another system impacts the borderland. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s by the end of the week.

Video
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content