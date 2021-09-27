StormTRACK Weather: Rain and th-storm chances continue, cooler by the end of the week
Good Morning! Showers and storms hit parts of the region overnight, the active weather pattern will continue this week. Rain chances remain in place across the
mountain areas today and tomorrow before we dry out on Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Widespread rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday
as another system impacts the borderland. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s by the end of the week.
