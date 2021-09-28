StormTRACK Weather: Breezy afternoon, cold front moves in this week

Forecast

Good Morning! Rain chances remain in place across the mountain areas and the Gila region today, we will see drier conditions tomorrow. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s with occasional breezes. Widespread rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the borderland. The winds crank up Wednesday night into Thursday morning, strongest along the west slopes. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s by Thursday and Friday with about a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.