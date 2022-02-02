ABC-7 First Alert: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter, the borderland preps for winter storm

Good Morning I hope you have your winter gear ready! The ABC-7 First Alert continues.

Wednesday's forecast will feature a 30 percent chance for scattered showers with afternoon highs climbing to the upper 50s. Tonight a strong cold front will produce rain and snow for the lowland areas. The latest models show 1 to 2 inches of snow for the El Paso and Las Cruces areas. The Sacramento Mountains could see the heaviest snowfall.

In addition to the snow, very cold temperatures are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are also expected as temperatures drop to the teens. Please remember to protect your pets bring them inside, check on your family and friends and protect your pipes.

Helpful tips:

Protect your pipes-- tips from El Paso Water: https://kvia.com/news/el-paso/2021/12/09/el-paso-water-asking-you-to-protect-your-pipes-before-first-anticipated-freeze/

Protect your pets: https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/five-ways-protect-pets-winter

NWS Cold Weather Safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold

Driving in wintry weather: https://www.txdot.gov/driver/weather/winter-travel.html