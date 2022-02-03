ABC-7 First Alert: Very cold, lingering snow showers

Good morning, the borderland is waking up to snow after a strong cold front moved in overnight. The system will move east and could still bring light snow in eastern counties.

Arctic air will remain in place making it a very cold day, most locations won't get above the freezing point. The bitter cold will continue through Saturday morning with dangerous wind chills expected.

Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Saturday morning. Please remember to protect your pets bring them inside, check on your family and friends and protect your pipes.

Helpful tips:

Protect your pipes-- tips from El Paso Water: https://kvia.com/news/el-paso/2021/12/09/el-paso-water-asking-you-to-protect-your-pipes-before-first-anticipated-freeze/

Heat Safety: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXINSUR/bulletins/308a714

Protect your pets: https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/five-ways-protect-pets-winter

NWS Cold Weather Safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold

Driving in wintry weather: https://www.txdot.gov/driver/weather/winter-travel.html