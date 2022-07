The official high temp today hit 108 at the El Paso Airport - the hottest of the year so far. The old record was 104 degrees.

The showers and storms quickly dropped those highs in the upper 90's as some storms rolled through parts of El Paso.

Temps will cool a little tomorrow but still be hot at 103 with another chance of storms.

