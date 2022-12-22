ABC-7 First Alert: Cold arctic air arrives Thursday night 

Good morning! The winds will increase this afternoon along with warm temperatures in the 60s. Be sure and finish your holiday shopping this afternoon.

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the arctic cold front that will move into the region Thursday night. As the cold front moves into the region the major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds.

Wind gusts will increase late in the day dropping temperatures to the teens and 20s overnight, this will create dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Borderland. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they are in the mid-teens Thursday night through Friday morning.

The NWS has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for southeast New Mexico and most of west Texas.

Here are a few things to consider as temperatures drop, remember to protect the 4 Ps (People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants).

People - Dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia.

- Dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia. Pets - Bring pets indoors or provided them with a warm place to sleep.

- Bring pets indoors or provided them with a warm place to sleep. Pipes - Wrap pipes to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them.

- Wrap pipes to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them. Plants- Cover your plants or bring them inside to avoid frost damage.

Cold Weather Safety:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold-wind-chill-chart