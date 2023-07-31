ABC-7 First Alert: Rain tonight and another chance tomorrow

Hello everyone. Today is turning out to be a difficult forecast. While the past several days have made it look promising for rain across the region this evening, today the models are showing different signs. In fact, each model has a completely different scenario, which makes it very hard to forecast the actual rian chances.

With that in mind, plus a little bit of wishful thinking, I am still keeping rain chances at 50%. That means you may see a storm or you may not! If you do, expect a brief downpour of heavy rain, lightning, small hail, gusty winds and slick roads around the area. Seeing as the storms will not be as widespread as they looked like they'd be, I forsee any of these impacts as not lasting long.

The timing of these storms will likely be later on this evening, from 7 PM and beyond. We may see some sprinkles tomorrow morning as well. Tomorrow afternoon we will get another chance for rain, but each day we will heat up a degree or so as we drop the rain chances. I'm staying positive, and hopefully you all will too. Keep on hydrating!