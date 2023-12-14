Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC 7 StormTracker Weather: A quiet, fall-like pattern continues

By
Updated
today at 7:22 AM
Published 5:05 AM

A low-pressure system is moving across the Borderland. Light snow will be possible in the Sacramento Mountains, but unfortunately, most of the area will not see any moisture with this system.

Likewise, quiet and fall-like conditions will continue throughout your work week.

For today, we will see temperatures that will be slightly above normal topping out in the sixties and lows in the forties.   

For the rest of the week going into the weekend, it will stay mostly quiet with thirties and forties in the morning and afternoon temps in the fifties and sixties.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content