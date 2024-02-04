Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer week coming up for the Borderland

By
New
Published 3:36 PM

Happy Sunday everyone! The Borderland will continue to see a warming trend this week as an upper-level ridge slides to the north of the area. We will see warm days and cool nights.

For this evening, we will drop down into the 30s with calmer conditions.

For tomorrow afternoon, we will see possibly the mid-60s across the Borderland.

This warming trend will continue until Tuesday when we may see temperatures top out in the 70s. After Tuesday, another storm system will arrive dropping temperatures back down with a slight chance of rain.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content