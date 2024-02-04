ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer week coming up for the Borderland

Happy Sunday everyone! The Borderland will continue to see a warming trend this week as an upper-level ridge slides to the north of the area. We will see warm days and cool nights.

For this evening, we will drop down into the 30s with calmer conditions.

For tomorrow afternoon, we will see possibly the mid-60s across the Borderland.

This warming trend will continue until Tuesday when we may see temperatures top out in the 70s. After Tuesday, another storm system will arrive dropping temperatures back down with a slight chance of rain.