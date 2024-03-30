ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking strong winds for your Easter Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone! We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the strong winds on Easter Sunday.

For today, the clouds will persist over the Borderland with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the 50s.

Your ABC-7 Storm Track Weather team is tracking a Pacific storm system that will slide into the area bringing strong winds up to 50 miles per hour tomorrow afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in place for Dona Ana County until Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 70s for Easter Sunday.

Likewise, the storm system is expected to move closer into the area along with a cold front which will bring a chance of scattered showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

Behind this cold front, it will be cooler to start the work week. Then by the end of the week, we will immediately warm back up into the 80s.