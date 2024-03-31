ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong winds persist through Monday with a chance of scattered showers

Happy Easter everyone! Our ABC-7 First Alert continues as southwest winds are expected to get up to 60 miles per hour today. Also, we have a chance for scattered showers on Monday.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has a Wind Advisory in place until tomorrow evening. For today, wind gusts are expected to get up to 60 miles per hour with possible blowing dust. Tomorrow, wind gusts may get up to 50 miles per hour.

Likewise tomorrow, there is a chance of scattered showers. Rainfall totals are looking to get up to possibly a tenth of an inch.