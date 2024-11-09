Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and quiet weekend, warming up next week

Published 3:35 PM

We are tracking a cool and quiet weekend in the Borderland, temperatures will run slightly below average for this time of the year. Today I am forecasting a high of 65 with a nighttime low of 39.

Tomorrow, a gradual warming trend will begin and will last through the week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the 70s and we may close the week out with near-record highs in the 80s.

Here's the weather setup, the storm system that brought us colder temperatures, rain and mountain snow last week has pivoted to the north of the Rockies. For this week, winds will turn out of the southwest because of an upper-level high and this will cause temperatures to warm across the Borderland. A weak cold front will arrive on Wednesday. This cool down will be very short lived and warmer temperatures will dominate the Borderland.

Likewise, there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days.

Jaelin Lewis

