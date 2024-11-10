ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming trend continues in the Borderland, cold front will arrive midweek

Happy Sunday to the Borderland. We are expected to rise into the 70s in the Borderland today and drop down into the 40s this evening. Our warming trend will continue for the next two days, temperatures are expected to get into the near 80s.

A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, and temperatures will be a little cooler, but this will be very short-lived as temperatures will immediately warm up ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive by next weekend.

No rain is expected in the forecast until next week.