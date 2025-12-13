Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Backdoor cold front arrives tonight in the Borderland, cold and windy Sunday

KVIA
today at 6:33 PM
Published 4:19 PM

Today, we were one degree shy of the 1889 record with a high of 73 for El Paso. Tonight's lows will be in the 30s and 40s. A backdoor cold front arrives tonight which will drop temps 5-15 degrees cooler Sunday and Monday. Sunday morning easterly wind gusts could be up to 35 mph; westside may see higher winds. 

The cold weather will be short-lived because near record highs will return by the middle of the week. 

Dry conditions will continue throughout the forecast period.

JAELIN LEWIS
Jump to comments ↓

Jaelin Lewis

