ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler today and tomorrow, near record-high midweek

Published 5:53 PM

A backdoor cold front arrived this morning in the Borderland. The highest gust this morning was 17 mph at El Paso International and 18 mph in Las Cruces. Compared to yesterday it will be cooler, I am forecasting highs in the 60s today and tomorrow, morning lows will be in the 30s.

This will be a short-lived cooldown; by the middle of the week, we will be back near record highs in the 70s.

A low-pressure system will bring high clouds Tuesday, no precipitation will accompany this system. Our dry pattern will continue throughout the forecast period.

