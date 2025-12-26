ABC-7 First Alert: Major cold front drops into the Borderland, chance for light snow next week

Happy Friday to the Borderland! We have issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the Borderland because we are tracking a major cold front connected to a storm system which will bring much colder conditions and a chance for light snow Monday and Tuesday.

Today was nice and warm in the Borderland, El Paso topped out at 74 which is 2 degrees shy of the record set back in 1980. Tomorrow will be similar with the forecasted high of 74.

Here's the timeline for our major weather change... Sunday afternoon will be cooler and windy ahead of a cold front and by early Monday morning the cold front will settle in. Behind this cold front, a high pressure system will set up just east of West Central Texas which will drive Gulf moisture up into the Borderland which may set us up for a chance for light snow showers. It all depends on if we have enough moisture and cold air. Tuesday going into Wednesday, snow showers will switch to rain showers across the Borderland... chances will be low.