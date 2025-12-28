ABC-7 First Alert: Cold and windy Monday morning with a chance of a wintry mix and snow in the Borderland

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the chance of a wintry mix and snow and a cold and windy Monday morning in the Borderland. Gusty easterly winds could be up to 30 mph.

Here's the timeline for our weather this week:

Rain showers will be possible Sunday night... after midnight the rain will turn to a wintry mix (depending on how cold it is)

Monday morning will be cold and windy with spotty showers that may be a wintry mix for EP/LC... snow showers will be present in the Sacramento/Hueco/Guadalupe MTNS through Monday night

Tuesday lingering showers will be rain

Warmer temps by New Year's Eve (highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s/40s)

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Guadalupe Mountains Sunday night until Monday night. Total snow accumulations will be between 4 to 6 inches with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, this will cause low-visibility on the roadways. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eddy County until Monday night, snow accumulations could range from 1 to 5 inches. Likewise, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from tonight through Monday night. Light to moderate snow is possible with amount possibly totaling up to 2 inches. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph.