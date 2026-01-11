ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold Monday morning in the Borderland, warming up to seasonal temps by midweek

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! It was a frigid start this morning! The El Paso International Airport recorded a low of 26 at 6:51 AM with wind chills as low as 17 degrees. Likewise, Las Cruces dropped to 26 this morning with wind chills at 22 degrees.

Today, we will warm up into the 50s.

Tomorrow morning, lows will be in the 20s and 30s with the highs in the 50s. There's will be a slight chance for rain east of the viewing area in Hudspeth County.

By midweek, daily temps will warm to more normal temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 30s.