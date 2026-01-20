ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming up tomorrow, colder and possible chance of wintry precipitation this weekend

After a brief cold front last night, the Borderland will see daily temps above normal for the next few days. Highs will be in the 60s until Thursday, with lows in the 30s.

We are tracking a storm system that will arrive along with a powerful cold front Friday through Sunday that may bring a chance for rain and a wintry mix. There is a lot of uncertainty on if it will be cold enough for wintry weather in the Borderland, but we will continue to watch out for changes in the forecast.