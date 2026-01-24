ABC-7 First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in the Borderland, bitterly cold Sunday and Monday mornings

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for widespread rain this afternoon in the Borderland.

We are tracking colder air to drop in from a backdoor cold front this evening. This will up our chances for a rain/snow mix or freezing rain.

The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa expanded its Winter Weather Advisory to include El Paso from 9 PM this evening to 11 AM Sunday morning. Some accumulations could be from 1-3 inches of snow with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible, but not guaranteed.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 AM Sunday for the Sacramento Mountains where additional heavy snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Bitterly cold tomorrow morning with wind chills in the teens and single digits in the eastern areas.