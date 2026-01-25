Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Frigid Monday and Tuesday mornings in the Borderland, lows in the 20s with wind chills as low as the single digits

Published 6:20 PM

We saw mostly rain until this morning in the Borderland. After 5AM, we experienced a few bands of snow across El Paso and Las Cruces. El Paso saw 0.6 inches of snow.

Tonight and Monday night will be brutally cold... lows in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Tomorrow's highs will be mostly in the 40s. This week, we will see temperatures will be no higher than the 60s.

JAELIN LEWIS
Jaelin Lewis

