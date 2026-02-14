ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Nice couple days in the Borderland, windy Tuesday

It has been a nice Valentine's Day in the Borderland. This evening will be clear and cool if anyone is planning any outings. Temperatures will remain well-above normal tomorrow and Monday. Tomorrow's high will be 71 and Monday's will be 76 degrees.

We are tracking a storm system that may bring wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Likewise, some models are forecasting a small chance of rain in the Borderland.

Behind this system, we will warm up into the 70s by the middle of the week. At the end of the week, we may see another cold front that will bring daily highs into the 60s.