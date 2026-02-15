ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking a dusty and gusty week in the Borderland, westerly wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour

We have issued an ABC-7 First Alert for a dusty and gusty week in the Borderland. We could see dusty southwesterly gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The winds could ramp up in the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service in El Paso and Santa Teresa has issued a High Wind Watch for the Sacramento Mountains. The watch will go into effect Tuesday morning and the watch areas could possibly experience westerly wind gusts up to 70 mph. Likewise, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Guadalupe Mountains, wind gusts could be up to 60 miles per hour. No watch or warning has been issued for El Paso or Las Cruces.

Tomorrow will be nice and breezy in the Borderland, we are tracking well above normal temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday is looking to be the windiest day of the week, the Borderland will see southwesterly winds peak at approximately 1 in the afternoon. The high winds could kick up dust from the northern Chihuahua Desert to the west of the Borderland.

Wednesday will be similar except I am forecasting southwesterly wind gusts to be no higher than 40 miles per hour. Blowing dust will be likely. Thursday afternoon's gusts will be up to 35 miles per hour, blowing dust will be possible as well.

Going into the weekend, the winds will calm down and it will be cooler.