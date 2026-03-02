ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Highs remain near record-high today and tomorrow, cooldown later this week

The heat wave continues across the Desert Southwest! Today's high is expected to be around 88 which will surpass the 2016 record of 84 degrees. Tomorrow's high of 86 may break the 2009 record of 85 degrees.

The Borderland will see a lunar eclipse in the sky in the early morning hours tomorrow. The eclipse will begin at 2:50 A.M. Totality will peak from 4:04 to 5:05 A.M. then the eclipse will end at 6:17 A.M. Skies across the Borderland will be mostly clear with high clouds throughout the celestial event.

Above normal temperatures will continue until the end of the week. A cold front will bring windy conditions Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures.