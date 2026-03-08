ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Chance for scattered rain showers in the Borderland, warming up again this week

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are tracking a storm system that may bring a chance of rain to the Borderland.

Today has been warmer than yesterday. Likewise, tomorrow will be in the 80s, but this warming trend will be cut short because of an arriving storm system Tuesday.

Rain chances will increase Monday night. Tuesday will be cooler and breezy with a chance of scattered rain showers.

Another warming trend will begin behind this system and daily highs will be in the 80s by the weekend.