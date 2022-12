EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland begin to drop this week.

The highs will be in the mid-50s throughout the El Paso area while Dona Ana sees temperatures in the low 50s.

The overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with Thursday morning dropping down to 27.

There is a slight chance of rain for the Las Cruces area on Sunday.

The winds are low and calm according to our latest models.