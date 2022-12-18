Slight chance of rain with temperatures dropping

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas- There is about a 10% chance of rain in between El Paso and Las Cruces this afternoon around 4 PM.

Heavier rain and snow will fall in the central areas of New Mexico throughout the day.

Wind speeds are mild ine the Borderland.

Should not blow harder than 20mph throughout our area.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high 50's this week with a cold dip on Thursday to about 44 degrees as your high and the overnight low will be in the high 20s that day.

