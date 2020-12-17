Watch LIVE: Winter storm drops heavy snow on Northeastern U.S.

Weather News

NEW YORK, NY -- A powerful winter storm system delivered heavy snow across the Northeast, blanketing much of Pennsylvania, New York and New England and creating deadly road conditions across the region Thursday.

Those living in and around New York City, Philadelphia and Boston woke Thursday to generally between 6 to 12 inches of snow. In fact, the 6.5 inches that fell in New York's Central Park were more than fell during last year's entire paltry winter season, the National Weather Service noted.

In addition, parts of central Pennsylvania and upstate New York received snow measured in feet, according to the National Weather Service. Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, got a whopping 18.8 inches of snow, and Binghamton, New York, was hit with over 40 inches of snow.

Winter storm warnings and advisories continued Thursday morning for New York City and parts of New Jersey and into the afternoon in New England.

The wintry conditions played a role in several serious car crashes, and three people had died as of Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police confirmed a 19-year-old involved in a collision in Pulaski died after his vehicle ran off the side of the highway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Brannagan Locklear was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Slick road conditions were believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash, authorities added.

In Pennsylvania, where the storm dumped heavy snow for hours, two people were killed and multiple others injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving 30 to 60 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County, authorities said.

"Keeping the victims and their families in my prayers," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter. "Please stay home if you can and stay safe."