Winter Storm Warnings for Hudspeth, Culberson counties amid storm with accumulating snowfall

VAN HORN, Texas — Forecasters with the National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warnings for Hudspeth and Culberson counties on Wednesday, saying a storm bearing down on west Texas was expected to bring significant snowfall through the day.

The NWS warned of total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in Hudspeth County and 4 to 7 inches in Culberson County.

Travel was predicted to be very difficult, with very slick road conditions expected along Interstate 10 and Highway 54 in those areas.

The snow showers were forecast to taper off and end by late Wednesday night.

ABC-7 meteorologist Nick Patrick said El Paso and Las Cruces would largely deal with windy conditions from the storm system and perhaps some rain. Winds near the mountains were anticipated to gust as high as 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures were also forecast to be colder than normal in the storm’s wake.

