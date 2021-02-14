Borderland winter storm closures & delays list
EL PASO, Texas -- Due to the winter storm impacting the Borderland on Sunday, here are the latest closures, cancellations and delays...
- El Paso International Airport flights are being impacted Sunday. Information about flight delays and cancellations is available online: elpasointernationalairport.com/flights/departures.
- Fabens ISD will move to remote instruction for all students on Monday. Instructional staff and students will log in remotely to all classes. There will be no food service on Monday. Security will remain on duty, but remaining staff are asked to stay home.
- San Elizario ISD schools will switch from in-person to online instruction for Monday. The district says to please report to online classes following the regular schedule.
- State-operated Covid-19 testing locations in El Paso County are closed both Sunday and Monday. Those sites will resume normal hours on Tuesday.
- Concordia Cemetary is closed for both Sunday and Monday due to the weather; there will be no visitations permitted.
- El Paso Parks & Recreation says Nation Tobin Rec Center is closed for youth permits due to the weather. Those who had a reservation for fields should call to reschedule after 11 a.m. on Monday.
