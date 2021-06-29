Skip to Content
El Paso Water providing sandbags for flood control

El Paso Water

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water is providing sandbags at three locations amidst heavy rain and flooding occurring here in the Borderland.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags for flood control use per visit and residential customers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags.

The hours and locations for sandbag pcikup are as follows...

Central/Northeast:
Stormwater Operations Center 4801 Fred Wilson Ave.
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East/Mission Valley:
Blackie Chesher Park 9292 Escobar Dr.
Monday – Saturday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West:
Artcraft Booster Station 7830 Paseo Del Norte Blvd.
Monday – Saturday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

El Paso Water officials said those who cannot lift heavy items should bring someone with them who can assist with loading and unloading the sandbags.

