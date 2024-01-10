How El Pasoans can prepare for damaging winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Damaging winds are expected to hit the Borderland Thursday.

Wind gusts will be a concern, expecting to reach 50-60 MPH. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, which will go into effect on Thursday from 11 AM until midnight.

Winds of this speed can damage trees, powerlines, and even buildings.

Ahead of the winds arrival, here's how to prepare:

Secure any loose outdoor items-patio and balcony furniture, garbage cans.

Postpone any outdoor activities during the wind advisory.

If you are caught in a windstorm:

Take cover next to a building or under a shelter.

Stand clear of roadways- gusts could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Use handrails where available on outdoor walkways.

Avoid elevated areas such as roofs without adequate railing.

Watch for flying debris- keep an eye toward balconies for loose objects.

If you are driving in a windstorm: