El Paso warming centers available as cold front heads toward the state

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With a cold front headed toward Texas, the City of El Paso is keeping warming centers open and available for residents.

"The City is keeping Library and Parks and Recreation locations available as warming centers options to help residents who may need a safe and warm place to stay, particularly our most vulnerable who may be looking to save on utility costs," a city spokesperson said. "Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to visit a warming center and/or contact 3-1-1 for more information and to connect residents with support services."

The following recreation centers will be available as warming centers:

Valle Bajo (7380 Alameda)

Marty Robbins (11620 Vista Del Sol)

Galatzan (650 Wallenberg)

Nations Tobin (8831 Railroad)

Hours of Operation

Mon.-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The following libraries will be available as warming centers:

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Main Library (501 N. Oregon)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)

Hours of Operation