City of El Paso initiates Snow and Ice Response Plan ahead of winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso says that its Streets and Maintenance crews are prepared to respond to the winter weather conditions expected to hit the Borderland this weekend.

The winter storm is expected to blanket most of the eastern United States and bring colder temperatures and storm conditions to El Paso.

A city spokesperson says that Streets and Maintenance officials have initiated the Snow and Ice Response Plan. Crews will assess and address icy roads as needed. They will give special attention to bridge overpasses and elevated roadways, routes connecting fire and police stations to hospitals, and major streets with the highest volume of traffic.

The spokesperson provided the following tips to stay safe on the roads in winter conditions: