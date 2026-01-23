City of El Paso initiates Snow and Ice Response Plan ahead of winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso says that its Streets and Maintenance crews are prepared to respond to the winter weather conditions expected to hit the Borderland this weekend.
The winter storm is expected to blanket most of the eastern United States and bring colder temperatures and storm conditions to El Paso.
A city spokesperson says that Streets and Maintenance officials have initiated the Snow and Ice Response Plan. Crews will assess and address icy roads as needed. They will give special attention to bridge overpasses and elevated roadways, routes connecting fire and police stations to hospitals, and major streets with the highest volume of traffic.
The spokesperson provided the following tips to stay safe on the roads in winter conditions:
- Slow down and reduce speeds, especially in areas prone to icing
- Increase following distance and allow additional travel time
- Brake gradually and avoid sudden steering or lane changes
- Use extra caution on bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways, where ice can form first
- Treat wet-looking roads as potentially icy, particularly during early morning and overnight hours when temperatures are lowest
- Be especially alert and slow down when approaching road crews and construction zones, giving workers plenty of space to operate safely
- Watch for vehicles pulled over along roadways and emergency responders assisting motorists, and move over or slow down when possible