Flight Tracker: Arrivals and departures at El Paso International impacted by winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least six flights to or from El Paso and Dallas/Fort Worth have been canceled today and tonight due to the winter storm that is hitting the eastern United States this weekend.

Keep track of all the flight arrivals and departures at El Paso International Airport below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

ABC-7 will be providing complete team coverage of the winter storm as it hits the Borderland. Watch our evening newscasts and keep up with the latest information on our website.