Skip to Content
Weather News

Flight Tracker: Arrivals and departures at El Paso International impacted by winter storm

KVIA, File
By
New
Published 5:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least six flights to or from El Paso and Dallas/Fort Worth have been canceled today and tonight due to the winter storm that is hitting the eastern United States this weekend.

Keep track of all the flight arrivals and departures at El Paso International Airport below.

ABC-7 will be providing complete team coverage of the winter storm as it hits the Borderland. Watch our evening newscasts and keep up with the latest information on our website.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.