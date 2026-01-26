Winter storm knocks out power for about 2,000 in Cloudcroft, Ruidoso areas

CLOUDCROFT/RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) — A winter storm has left thousands in the mountain communities without electricity, as crews work to restore power in dangerous, changing conditions.

Officials say trees weighed down by snow and ice have been falling onto power lines, creating widespread outages and making repairs difficult.

About 2,000 customers are affected in the in the Ruidoso area stated by the Kerry Gladden PIO of Ruidoso

PNM Electric crews are responding

The number of damaged power lines is still undetermined, according to the

Officials say restoration can be unpredictable because as one area is repaired, another line may go down due to ongoing conditions.

Some public safety messaging shared in the area urges residents to prepare for hours — and possibly days — without power, as crews work through winter conditions that can slow response times.

Local agencies and community partners sometimes open warming locations during prolonged outages. Residents should check official updates from local government, public safety agencies, or utility providers for the most current information.

KVIA is working to confirm updated outage numbers, restoration timelines, and any available warming locations. We will continue updating this story as new information is released.