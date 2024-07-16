Campaign finance reports for El Paso mayoral candidates shows early fundraising efforts, war chests at play

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two candidates for the mayor of the City of El Paso reported more than six figures in fundraising or cash on hand as of Monday, while others reported a fraction as much or no campaign funds at all.

El Paso businessman Renard Johnson's campaign reported $297,920.50 in contributions since the start of 2024, with $187,693.96 in expenditures leaving $104,684.54 in contributions maintained going forward and no loans.

The campaign for current City Representative Brian Kennedy filed a campaign finance report with $152,752.91 in contributions maintained, with $181,000 in outstanding loans. Rep. Kennedy, who entered the mayoral race Thursday, did not have any campaign contributions listed for this period.

The only other candidate reporting any fundraising activity was current City Representative Cassandra Hernandez, with $1,500.00 in contributions, $1,302.37 in expenditures, $.20 left in cash on hand, and an outstanding loan principal of $11,660.

The campaign for Steven Winters did file a report with zero balances in all categories of contributions and expenditures. The campaigns for Marco Contreras, Jacob Chavira, and Roberto Ryan Houle did not have campaign finance reports reflected as being filed with the El Paso City Clerk as of Tuesday.

Candidates were required to file reports detailing the individual donations and amounts by July 15th for the November 5th election this year.