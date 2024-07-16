Decision on El Paso Multipurpose Center yet to be made, officials say it’s likely to go to voters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City leaders are considering letting voters decide whether to have a multipurpose center in El Paso.

The Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Facility project was approved by voters 12 years ago as a part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond. Officials said the multipurpose center is the only remaining project from that package for which there are bonds that have not yet been sold or delivered.

Now, El Paso City Council is considering returning the issue to this year's ballot, with several city council members citing a different, more expensive economy than when voters first approved the construction of a multipurpose center.

BACKGROUND AND COST

When voters approved the multipurpose center in the November 2012 election, the estimated cost of the center was about $180 million, according to City Representative for District 8, Chris Canales.

Canales said that the cost now would be somewhere between $400 million and $500 million, which he said the city does not currently have the funds for.

There is currently $128 million remaining in unsold bonds, according to the city.

"Our citizens are still feeling the impact in the form of inflation and increased cost of living. This raised the vital question of whether timing is right for such a sizable, debt-funded project," said Canales. "A decision to not issue that additional $128 million would alleviate that future pressure on the tax rate."

Some council members, however, view the construction of a multipurpose center at this time as an opportunity.

"It's gonna cost us money. But what generation of funds are we going to see? We're going to see revenues increase overnight. We're going to see sales tax revenues. We're going to see... alcohol tax revenues. We're going to see more revenues than you see today, but but for that investment, you're not going to see it."

WHAT'S NEXT

Tuesday, El Paso City Council voted 5-3 to direct city staff to come up with potential language for the November ballot.

Officials told ABC-7 that language will need to be approved by city council during its meeting on July 30.

The deadline to submit the item to the ballot is August 17, so the council will either need to make its decision during its meeting on August 13, or call for a special meeting prior to the deadline.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said that it is likely the decision will be turned over to voters.