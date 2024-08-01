Congresswoman Escobar expects to remain co-chair for Harris Campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said this morning that she expects to play a major role in Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

"I got a call yesterday from the campaign, and they told me to be on high alert, that (Harris) is going to try to call me back today or tomorrow," Escobar said this morning. "She is going to be asking me to remain as co-chair of her campaign."

Escobar expressed her full support for Harris on July 22, a day after President Joe Biden stepped down from his reelection campaign and endorsed his vice president.

At the time, Escobar said she missed two phone calls from Harris, but looked forward to talking with her soon.

It was unclear whether or not Escobar spoke to Harris directly since the vice president's campaign began.