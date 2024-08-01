Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

Congresswoman Escobar expects to remain co-chair for Harris Campaign

Rep. Veronica Escobar
KVIA
Rep. Veronica Escobar
By
Updated
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said this morning that she expects to play a major role in Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

"I got a call yesterday from the campaign, and they told me to be on high alert, that (Harris) is going to try to call me back today or tomorrow," Escobar said this morning. "She is going to be asking me to remain as co-chair of her campaign."

Escobar expressed her full support for Harris on July 22, a day after President Joe Biden stepped down from his reelection campaign and endorsed his vice president.

At the time, Escobar said she missed two phone calls from Harris, but looked forward to talking with her soon.

It was unclear whether or not Escobar spoke to Harris directly since the vice president's campaign began.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content