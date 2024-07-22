Congresswoman Veronica Escobar expresses support for VP Harris’ presidential campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has expressed her full support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next Democratic presidential nominee.

In a news conference held Monday, July 22, Escobar said President Biden was selfless in stepping down from the race and that she would serve in whatever capacity VP Harris asked of her. Escobar was one of the co-chairs of the Biden presidential campaign before President Biden stepped down on Sunday, July 21.

Escobar said she missed two calls from Harris but is hoping to get in contact with her this week.

ABC-7 asked Escobar her opinion on those who have asked President Biden to step down from office after stepping down from the race. Escobar defended Biden by saying, “I think the calls for him to resign are absolutely absurd and completely offensive.”

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance had questioned Biden's ability to remain in office following his decision to step down from the presidential race. Vance posted on social media, saying:

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?

Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief.

There is no middle ground."

Escobar said during the news conference that there was no doubt about Biden's ability to govern. However, Escobar did admit she had seen age and time take a toll on Biden.

“I can tell you, yes, he is definitely older and slower than he was when he was sworn in. I have seen the office take a toll on him," said Escobar.