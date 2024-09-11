City Rep. Salcido has more than $200,000 in debt judgements against her, court records show

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Current District 5 City Rep. and mayoral candidate Isabel Salcido has more than six figures in legal judgements against her stemming from unpaid debts, court records show.

The documents obtained by ABC-7 detail that since 2021, Salcido has faced at least five lawsuits - four in El Paso county and one in Harris county - over debt claims and other civil action.

The suit in Harris county was filed over payments not being made on a $118,000 business loan made in 2017. Court documents there show that Salcido was party to the 2021 lawsuit brought against 2539 Preston LLC by Hitesh Amin.

In March of 2022, the 157th Judicial District Court ruled that Salcido had not responded to the suit and awarded a default judgment of $172,841.81 against her, including court costs. That amount was subject to an 18 percent interest per year until paid. As of this year, that would amount to $235,064.86.

As of the El Paso City Council meeting Tuesday, Salcido made a required campaign finance notice including loaning her campaign $100,000. A clarification to the city council agenda stated it was a personal loan.

Salcido also has judgments against her in El Paso county. Court records with a district court and Justice of the Peace show at least four lawsuits over defaults of payments on four credit cards or lines of credit accounts. The suits all list Salcido's home address, matching her campaign filings.

The four debts total $48,368.82 including court costs and fees. Court records from the County Court at Law No. 6 show that the suit filed there by NASA Federal Credit Union had its $13,923.03 judgement paid in full.

We reached out to salcido's office, campaign and treasurer, but did not hear back in time for this broadcast.

ABC-7 news partners El Paso Matters report when asked about the campaign loan and the six figure business loan debt, Salcido told them, “Why would I pay an amount that is incorrect?”