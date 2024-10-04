Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

Last day to register to vote in 2024 General Election is Monday

By
New
Published 12:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The last day to register to vote in the 2024 General Election is Monday, October 7, 2024.

"Our office will continue to receive walk-in’s that would like to register to vote during regular business hours and our office will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024," the El Paso County Elections Department said Friday.

Register to vote here.

Check out our 2024 Voter Guide here. The Voter Guide has information on all of the important races in this election, including candidate profiles.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content