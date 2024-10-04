Last day to register to vote in 2024 General Election is Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The last day to register to vote in the 2024 General Election is Monday, October 7, 2024.

"Our office will continue to receive walk-in’s that would like to register to vote during regular business hours and our office will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024," the El Paso County Elections Department said Friday.

Register to vote here.

Check out our 2024 Voter Guide here. The Voter Guide has information on all of the important races in this election, including candidate profiles.