Dona Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds resigns

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds has resigned.

Reynolds tendered his resignation at the last County Commissioners meeting on December 9, 2025.

Reynolds' last day will be December 28, according to a county spokesperson.

Reynolds was first elected county commissioner in 2018 and took office on January 1, 2019. He was reelected in November 2022, and his current term had been set to expire on December 31, 2026. He represents District 3, which covers Las Alturas, Telshor, Foothills, the Talavera, and University Hills neighborhoods, NMSU, White Sands Missile Range, Fort Bliss (in Doña Ana County), Chaparral and Tortugas.

According to Reynolds' official biography on the county website, Reynolds is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has more than 40 years of industry management and training experience.