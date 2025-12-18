President Trump endorses Congressman Tony Gonzales

"Congressman Tony Gonzales is a terrific Representative for the wonderful people of Texas’ 23rd Congressional District! A retired Master Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy, who bravely deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, Tony knows the Wisdom and Courage that is required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. In Congress, Tony is working hard to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Tony Gonzales has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

District 23 covers part of El Paso County, as well as parts of San Antonio, and most of the area in between.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District.

