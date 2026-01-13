Governor Abbott visiting El Paso for campaign event Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will visit El Paso on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, to deliver remarks at a campaign event.

The event will happen at the El Paso Municipal Police Officers' Association Memorial Hall located at 3601 Rutherglen Street in East El Paso.

The governor will be joined at the event by the El Paso Municipal Police Officers’ Association, National Border Patrol Council, and Texas Game Warden Peace Officer's Association.

The event is happening at 1 p.m.

ABC-7 has covered Governor Abbott's previous visits to the Borderland. Most recently he spoke at a Get Out the Vote event on the westside.