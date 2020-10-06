Skip to Content
Trump plans to attend & participate in next week’s debate in Miami

CNN
President Donald Trump removes mask after arriving at the White House following his discharge from Walter Reed medical center.

WASHINGTON, DC -- The morning after leaving the hospital, President Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he plans to attend next week's presidential debate in Miami.

The debate is set for Oct. 15 -- two weeks after the president tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1.

When asked about the president campaigning, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Monday, "As far as travel goes, we will see.”

Trump's campaign told ABC News on Monday that "it is the president’s intention to debate."

